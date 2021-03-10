Most people don’t think about their bones until there is a problem. However, having strong bones doesn’t just happen. Healthy habits are needed throughout life to strengthen bones.
Bones During the Life Cycle
Bones are living, growing tissues made from collagen (that creates a soft framework) and calcium phosphate (which adds strength and hardens the framework). Bones are constantly being broken down and built up.
During childhood and adolescence, the body builds more bone that it breaks down (making bones heavier and stronger). Bones keep growing until a person reaches their late 20s or early 30s peak bone mass is reached. Peak bone mass is the strongest a person’s bones will get in their lives. After a person reaches peak bone mass, their bones are broken down at a greater rate than they are being built.
While there are many factors that determine bone strength, certain lifestyle habits can affect how much bone is built in early life, peak bone mass, and the rate bone is lost later in life.
Osteoporosis is a disease where bone mass becomes extremely low, and bones are brittle and more likely to break. The disease is more common in women because of smaller, thinner bones and increased bone loss after menopause due to lower estrogen levels. (Estrogen is bone protective.) Men can still get osteoporosis, but it is much less common.
Strategies for Strengthening Bones
Get Adequate Calcium
Calcium is critical for strong bones. If you don’t eat an adequate amount of calcium while you are building bones or aging, your bones will not be as strong. What is an adequate amount of calcium? The Dietary Reference Intakes provide guidance for adequate amount of calcium based on age.
· Children – 1000 mg
· Preteens/Teens – 1200 mg
· Adults (19-50 years) – 1000 mg
· Adult men (51-70 years) – 1000 mg
· Adult women (51-70 years) – 1200 mg
· Adults (71 year and older) – 1200 mg
Many foods have calcium:
· Most Dairy Foods – Milk, yogurt, and cheese have the highest amount of calcium.
· Fortified Foods – Some plant-based milks, orange juices, and cereals have calcium added. (Check Nutrition Facts Label.)
· Other Foods – Leafy greens, dried beans, lentils, seeds, seafood (shrimp or canned salmon or sardines – especially with edible bones), tofu, nuts, and fruit have at least some calcium.
· Supplements – Calcium carbonate and citrate are most common.
Remember Other Bone Strengthening Nutrients
· Vitamin D – This nutrient is needed for calcium absorption. Food sources include fatty fish, fortified foods, and egg yolks.
· Magnesium – Known for calcium and vitamin D regulation in the body, magnesium is found in green vegetables, seeds, nuts, legumes, whole grains and avocadoes.
Use Bones to Strengthen Them
· Weight Bearing Exercise – Bones become stronger when they work against gravity. Weight bearing activities include walking, hiking, jogging, climbing stairs, playing tennis, dancing, yoga and tai chi.
· Strength Training – Working against resistance (with free weights, weight machines, resistance bands or calisthenics) to stress muscle and bone can cause bone growth