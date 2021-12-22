Many people are concerned about gaining weight over the holidays. They may try to be good, but become overwhelmed with all of the wonderful food. Instead of trying to eat perfectly or going crazy over food this holiday season, strive to be mindful. The key to being mindful is to notice the details. Here are a few tips.
Focus on Connection: Seek to create a connection between the people you are sharing your meal. Engage in interesting conversations. Ask questions and really listen.
Notice Hunger: If you aren’t hungry yet, become aware of the reasons you feel like eating anyway. If it’s for social reasons, then be social for longer. Eat when you get hungry.
Decide on Fullness Level: How full do you want to feel when you’re done eating. Stuffed and miserable? Or comfortable and content? Fill your plate or order accordingly.
Mentally Describe Surroundings: What do the table setting and ambiance look like? Notice the aromas, colors, textures, and presentation of the meal.
Give Gratitude: Before eating, take a moment to be truly thankful about where your food came from, including the people who invested time, effort, and talent to get it from farm to plate.
Choose Food Carefully: Ask yourself what you want and need. Don’t waste your appetite on food you don’t love!
Take Small Bites: You only have taste buds on your tongue so the flavors of a large bite of food are lost on your teeth, cheeks, and the roof of your mouth.
Notice Your Food: Pay attention to the texture and flavors of the food before slowly chewing it. Breathe in the smell of the food since flavors other than salty, sweet, bitter, and sour come from the aromas.
Set Fork Down Between Bites: If you begin to load your next forkful, your attention will be on the next bite not the one you are eating now. If you are focused on the next bite of food, you won’t stop eating until there are no more forkfuls.
Sit for a Moment: Let the flavors and experience linger before you take the next bite.
Feel Your Fullness: Notice as food gently fills your stomach. Pause for several minutes in the middle of eating to reconnect with your hunger and fullness levels and enjoyment of the meal.
Food is abundant for most of us. You don’t have to eat it all right now and ruin the experience by feeling stuffed. You can eat more later or at another meal. Mindful eating is a great way to enjoy eating whether during the holidays or throughout the rest of the year. It can even help you to eat less.