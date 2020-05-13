Coryneum blight or shot-hole blight is a fungal disease that can cause damage on peach, nectarine, apricot, and sometimes cherries. It is caused by the fungal pathogen Wilsonmyces carpophilus. It can infect buds, twigs and branches but most often we notice it on leaves and fruit. On leaves it causes multiple small holes to appear, giving it a ‘shot’ appearance. On apricot it produces a speckled surface on the fruit. You have probably seen this before. On peaches and nectarines the fruit can develop grey sunken lesions, causing it to rot and fall from the tree. Fruit infections occur infrequently on peach but occur almost every year on susceptible varieties of apricot. Apricot fruit, though spotted, can still be used.
On current-season and 1-year-old fruiting wood, infections consist of round, reddish spots, which are slightly sunken. Fruit buds often are killed, and fruiting wood may be badly damaged or girdled. Rough, grey cankers up to 2 or 3 inches long develop on 2- to 4-year-old wood. These are a source of the overwintering spores.
The disease is most damaging in extended cool and moist conditions of spring, although this disease can occur and cause damage any time during lengthy wet conditions. During the growing season, only short periods of moisture are required for germination and infection. Spores spread primarily by splashing water. Any type of sprinkle irrigation that wets foliage and fruit is notorious for spreading the disease.
Remove infected twigs and branches by pruning. Pruning during the dormant season is very effective and recommended for the homeowner as a major component of management. In the spring at shuck fall (about now), fungicides such as Abound, Pristine, Gem, Echo 720, Bravo Weather Stik, and Ziram, are effective. If you’ve experienced symptoms in the past, I recommend a fungicide treatment now. If none of these symptoms sound familiar, wait to treat until necessary.
If you have experienced coryneum blight in your orchard, sprinkle irrigation is going to exacerbate this disease. In fact, the same is true for fire blight, a bacterial disease which affects apples and pears. You must be the judge, but sprinkle irrigation wets fruit and foliage when temperatures are prime for fungal and bacterial infections. If these diseases have plagued your trees in the past it may be time to look for an alternate method of irrigation. Additional resources and symptom images at: https://intermountainfruit.org/dbm/shothole