A study published in August indicated that few children in the United States got enough sleep and physical activity. It also showed that most U.S. children got too much screen time.
Cross-sectional data from the 2016 to 2017 National Survey of Children’s Health was used to estimate the number of U.S. children who meet physical activity, screen time, and sleep guidelines. Guidelines recommend the following:
· Physical activity — 60 or more minutes per day
· Screen time — no more than two hours per day
· Sleep — nine to 12 hours for children aged 6 to 12 years (eight to 10 hours for those who are 13 to 17-years old).
The researchers found that for U.S. children only 8.8 percent met the combination of all three guidelines. Most (86 percent) attained the sleep guideline, while only 23 and 32.9 percent met the physical activity and screen time guidelines, respectively. Children were less likely to meet each guideline and all three guidelines together as they got older.
Unfortunately, this indicates that most U.S. adolescents are transitioning into adulthood with poor physical activity and sleep behaviors that will increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, etc. at an early age.
How to Encourage Your Child to Be Active
· Find activities your child enjoys.
· Plan ahead. Make sure your child has a convenient time and place to exercise.
· Provide a safe environment. Make sure your child’s equipment, chosen location and clothing are safe and appropriate.
· Provide active toys. Children need access to balls, jump ropes, and other active toys.
· Be a role model. Children who see parents enjoying being active are more likely to be active.
· Play with your child. Help them learn a new sport.
· Find time to unplug. Limit screen time and use the free time for being more active.
· Make time for exercise. Resist overscheduling your child so there is time to be active.
· Do not overdo it. Tell them to listen to their bodies. Being active should not hurt.
How to Help Your Child Get Enough Sleep
· Make sleep a priority. Figure out how much sleep is recommended for your child’s age. Set a non-negotiable bedtime.
· Start the bedtime routine earlier. Children need at least an hour to wind down before they are ready to actually fall asleep.
· Shut off the screens. Blue light emitted from screens can wake up the brain and make it harder to fall asleep. Shut off all electronic devices an hour before bedtime. Charge phones
outside of the bedroom or put in Do Not Disturb mode. If your child thinks they need their phone to wake up in the morning, buy an alarm clock.
Keep the same sleep routines on weekends and vacations. It throws our bodies off when our sleep schedules change; we do much better when they stay the same.