Most of us can name at least one person you know with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, if not many more. More than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to rise to 16 million by 2050. One misconception about Alzheimer’s is that it cannot kill you. It can kill you, and it is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
What Is Alzheimer’s?
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to do simple tasks. In Alzheimer’s disease, abnormal lesions clog the brain and interrupt the flow of communication between neurons. The hippocampus, where short-term memory is stored, is one of the first areas attacked by the disease. This is why individuals may be able to recall stories from their youth yet cannot remember what they ate for lunch. As the disease progresses, it will affect the entire brain, resulting in massive cell loss and shrinking of brain tissue. This deterioration can lead to death.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease will be a key to understanding how to prevent, slow, and ultimately stop the disease in the future. The first step to early detection is understanding the warning signs:
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure
4. Confusion with time or place
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
6. New problems with words in speaking or writing
7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
8. Decreased or poor judgment
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities
10. Changes in mood and personality
Those with Alzheimer’s disease may experience one or more warning signs to varying degrees. If you notice any of these in yourself or a loved one, see a doctor as soon as possible. It may not be Alzheimer’s disease, but if it is, there are benefits to early detection and diagnosis. You can take steps to prepare for a life with Alzheimer’s disease. Be proactive in your health care.
Brain-Healthy Lifestyle
Although Alzheimer’s disease cannot be prevented or cured, there are numerous steps you can take to live an overall brain-healthy lifestyle. This can improve overall health and well-being but may also reduce your risk of cognitive decline:
n Be active for at least 150 minutes per week
n Quit smoking
n Control blood pressure
n Wear helmet and protect head
n Eat healthy foods especially fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
n Stay social with friends, family, and in community
n Challenge brain by learning or trying new things and playing games
