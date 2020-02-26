Body image is how we feel about our own body. Whatever their size or weight, children can develop a positive or negative view of their bodies. Body image concerns can begin in preschool. Therefore, parents and other adults need to promote a positive body image for all children and youth.
Why Body Image is Important
Youth with a positive image feel more comfortable and confident in their ability to succeed. They aren’t preoccupied with calories, food or weight. They have the energy needed to enjoy being physically active.
Kids with a negative body image feel more self-conscious, anxious and isolated. They are more likely to have excessive weight gain and develop eating disorders.
Steps to Promote Positive Body Image
Give your child the gift of positive body image with the following steps:
1. Reflect on Your Body Image – A parent’s feelings about their body has a big impact on their children. Notice how you send body image messages to your kids. If you talk about huge thighs, your diet or punishing workouts, your kids will absorb these negative messages. They might have anxiety about their thighs and believe they should diet.
2. Promote Health, Not Weight – Change your focus from weight to health. Don’t be consumed with the numbers on the scale. Instead, concentrate on healthy, delicious foods and fun physical activities. Usually kids don’t need to do structured exercise. They need to play in an active way. Children shouldn’t be counting calories or restricting food. They should learn to listen to hunger and fullness, enjoy regular healthy meals and snacks.
Eating healthy foods and being physically active give us energy to do the things we want. No matter our age or size, we feel better when we take care of our bodies. Teach your kids how to get the energy they need to take care of themselves and live an active life.
3. Find Physical Activities That Work – Feeling fit, strong and capable is part of having a positive body image. All children need to find an enjoyable way to be active on a regular basis. Some kids are natural athletes and love all sports. Other kids do better at individual activities, like walking or bike riding. Some may enjoy a yoga, karate or hip-hop dance class. It doesn’t matter what they do, they just need to do something.
4. Beware of Bullies – Many bullies tease other kids about weight. Advocate for schools to resolve any issues that arise. Encourage them to provide education that promotes health at every size. If your child is bullied about weight or anything else, act now. Address concerns with the school counselor or administrator.
5. Debunk the “Perfect Body” Myth – Teach your child to be critical of how media portrays bodies on television, in magazines and online. Chat about the pictures of models in print and online ads. Explain that many images are retouched or changed to appear “perfect.” Resource: https://www.eatright.org/health/weight-loss/your-health-and-your-weight/5-ways-to-promote-a-positive-body-image-for-kids?_zs=FppGa&_zl=6IVw1