Adjuvants are products added to a spray solution to improve the efficacy of the application. There are virtually endless adjuvant products available and understanding their complexities can require specialized training. However, for the vast majority of local applications it is much simpler. Just knowing three adjuvants will improve most of your weed control efforts.
Nonionic surfactants are wetting/spreading agents that physically change the surface tension of spray droplets. Instead of beading up on the leaf surface, the droplet flattens out, contacting more leaf area. Some weeds have minute hairs or a waxy coating on their leaves that retard the intake of herbicides. Nonionic surfactants help overcome these defenses. Nonionic simply means there is no electrical charge associated with the surfactant molecule. Most contact (must get on the leaf surface) herbicides that recommend using a surfactant recommend this type. Check the label however because some formulations already include the surfactant.
Special oils can be used as adjuvants also. They can be petroleum or vegetable based but the most common is methylated seed oil (MSO). Their use increases penetration of the herbicide into the leaf tissue. Its use is particularly valuable when spraying weeds that are stressed (dry conditions), have leaf hairs, or a waxy coating. MSO also helps the herbicide stay on the leaf surface as opposed to running off or evaporating quickly. MSO formulations may or may not also act as a nonionic surfactant.
The third adjuvant necessary to remember is ammonium sulfate (AMS). Other nitrogen sources can also be used but AMS is the most used. Adding AMS to the water in the spray tank before adding herbicide acts as a water conditioner. Our water is usually, to varying degrees, hard (lots of dissolved minerals) and high pH. Most of our herbicides are weak acids and will therefore react with alkaline (high pH) water and bind to the minerals in the water. If this occurs, your spray effectiveness will be compromised. You MUST add AMS to the water BEFORE adding the herbicide. Glyphosate is particularly susceptible to water condition. You have very likely experienced reduced glyphosate effectiveness because of hard alkaline water. An added benefit is the weeds also take in herbicide as they readily accept the nitrogen from the AMS.
It is a good idea to test your water source with test strips commonly used for hot tub or pool testing. This will give you pH, alkalinity, and water hardness. Read the herbicide label to learn what adjuvants are recommended. Proper use of spray adjuvants is a critical step in successful postemergence weed control.