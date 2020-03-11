It’s fish stocking time in Southeastern Idaho. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries will be releasing over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout into the Bear River during March.
On the schedule to be released are 750 trout between Red Point and the first bridge below Oneida Dam, between Mar. 9–30 and another 750 between March 23-27.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.