By NECIA P. SEAMONS
In hindsight, building a motocross track in a field in Fairview has been a lot like the 1989 Kevin Costner movie, “Field of Dreams.”
That’s what Gary Brough thinks. Brough built the track located at 4363 S. State Street, with Preston native, Dave Jones, back in 2007. Brough and Jones met when their sons began competing in motocross races, the best of which were back East. When the fathers realized that the dirt bike tracks their sons needed to hone their two-wheeled skills were all back East, they began looking for a place closer to home. It wasn’t long before they realized that building a track for their boys would be appreciated by lots of people.
“We looked all over the county,” said Dave. When they found Fairview farmer Mark Gilbert willing to lease 37 acres of his farmland, they got busy creating the track and jumps.
“He bent over backwards to help us out,” said Jones. “It has been a lot of fun. There has been a lot of enjoyment for a lot of kids. They like to come out here and race and play.”
The Brough and Jones boys loved it, and their families got busy organizing motocross races for some competition. But its has been the quality of the track has kept the racers coming back for 14 years, said Jones. He also credits Brough for the track’s success. “Gary does a really good job of promoting the races,” he said.
Brough and his wife, Courtey, have actually turned organizing races into a full-time profession. Now Western riders can practice for, as well as compete in, nationally recognized events, all out West.
“Gary runs multiple race tracks: Preston, Rupert, Mesquite, Arizona... He’s in Delta this week. He has a series and all the people follow the series. Preston is the biggest because of the quality of the race track, because the dirt is the best. The whole facility is really good, compared to other tracks; and it is close to Preston. A lot of the tracks are way in the middle of nowhere. In Preston, they can run to a restaurant, get fuel, go to the carwash... its just nice for them,” said Jones.
What began as a way to help their sons pursue their dreams, has become a track travelled by many people on the way to their dreams as well, Brough said. People like Jake Weimer and Ryan Villapoto, legends in the motocross world, love the track.
Wiemer, a Rupert native, is one of the fastest racers that ever came out of Idaho. He retired from 13 seasons of professional racing in 2018 with the respect and admiration of fellow racers as a down-to-earth, hard-working winner of several national championships.
He often comes to Fairview to coach Chance Hymas, 17, of Pocatello — the current rising star in motocross racing. Hymas just signed a contract with Factory Honda. “He’s got a bright future. He’ll be the next Jake Weimer,” said Jones.
Then there’s Ryan Villapoto — the Michael Jordan of motocross, say Brough and Jones. Villapoto spent three days in Preston in July teaching a motocross camp at the Fairview track. “He’s unbelievable,” said Jones.
Why do they love the track surrounded by alfalfa and corn stalks during the growing season, and sits next to a country cemetery? Because of the dirt.
That’s not by accident, said Brough, who now owns another 150 acres just north of the original track. There’s as much work put into making the soil healthy on that track as there is in the surrounding fields, said Brough. His job, he said, is to guarantee those good conditions.
“If it is dusty, you loose customers,” said Brough. Dusty tracks clog air filters and ruin bikes. On a regular basis, sand and organic matter is worked into the track to improve its quality. Water trucks are always on hand, wetting down the soil, when the track is in use.
It’s that attention that Weimer credits for putting Idaho on the map for amateur racing. “It has everything to do with Gary and his crew,” said Weimer. Brough helps families by giving them the kind of track they need to qualify for the Loretta Lynn Amateur National Race, he said.
And use has expanded as the track’s notoriety has grown. In 2010, there were 200 bikes signed up to race in the Cache Valley Grand Prix, and last year, it hosted 800 bikes in the National Grand Prix Champion Series, said Brough. When Weimer was racing, there were a couple of kids from Idaho good enough to compete at the Loretta Lynn race, he said. Now there are 30-40 who follow Brough’s series that qualify, said Weimer. “(Brough) has definitely brought life to motocross in Idaho.”
This year, the World Off Road Championship Series came to Fairview, which is the largest off-road race west of the Mississippi. Practice sessions and races were held throughout the day. During a race, gates open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Racers bring their camping equipment to the track.
To accommodate it, the track was expanded across Brough’s parcel of ground north of the cemetery. He and his wife hope to build their home where the property meets State Street. The rest of it will be farmed, except where the track will wind through the crops, he said.
Like other businesses, the track’s owner hopes business will grow. When Brough or his crew is in Fairview, the track is open for locals to ride. They pay to play, just like a skier pays at a ski resort. Fans watch Brough’s website to know when the track is open. Local youth are as welcome as those rising stars, said Brough.
Recently, a neighbor of the track complained to the county commission that the track is too busy and too noisy to be a good neighbor. Brough, as well as a slew of other county residents, heartily disagreed.
Chad Dunn, who lives just north of the property, said he doesn’t hear the motor vehicles as they race along the track. Gilbert, who lives just west of the track, says he has never had a problem with trash.
“These are families. They have pride in what they do,” he said, noting a family of riders that was at the track to practice before placing at the Loretta Lynn Track back east recently. He’s noticed riders as young children and as old as early 70s out there enjoying themselves. Dozens of Facebook comments from local residents support the track, saying noise is negligible and that the track has provided both a place for kids to be active and customers for local businesses.
Although a racetrack and a cemetery seem unlikely neighbors, Lorin Hatch, sexton of the cemetery, says there has never been a problem.
“They’ve been really good so far. We just call them and let them know we have a burial, and they shut down. We haven’t had any problems with them. They’ve been good neighbors,” said Hatch.
Even if a race has been planned for months, said Brough, it will shut down if a funeral takes place, something for which Gilbert can attest, as he had a family member who’s funeral was slated for the same time as one of Brough’s races.
“We tell our customers we have services, to turn off their generators, keep their conversations low and we shut down,” Brough said. In fact, their biggest race yet was postponed 90 minutes to accommodate mourning neighbors, said Brough, “because that’s what good neighbors do. It’s extremely complicated, but we have and always will be respectful,” he said. For that reason, there will never be a race scheduled in Fairview over Memorial Day weekend. “We’ll go somewhere else (to race that weekend),” he said.