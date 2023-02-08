The Worm Creek Opera House held a fairy tale courtroom Meet and Greet on Feb. 4 where many showed up a variety of activities with the cast of the upcoming Fairy Tale Court Room live production which opens on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Some of the experiences were mining with the dwarves, helping build the three little pig’s houses and seeing if the wolf can blow them down, sword fighting with the Prince, asking Mirror Mirror on the wall questions, face painting and more.
Fairy Tale Court Room is a comedy that shows the other side of several familiar fairy tales, when two of their biggest villains, the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch, are brought to trial.
The play by Dana Proulx is directed by Katie Smith with assistant directors Sadie Griffeth and Amma Christensen with help from Davin Griffith.
Trey Smith plays the Big Bad Wolf and Tayten Bodily is the Wicked Witch. Other characters include Malenia Walletine as Little Red Riding Hood, Emma Rasmussen as Snow White, Bree Gilbert as Dorothy, Taylor Blanch as Sleeping Beauty and Dimitri Dyer as the Prince. The Layers for the trial are Aiden Lamore, Hunter Poteet and Jonathan Waddoups.
Both the Wolf and the Witch have been frolicking from fairy tale to fairy tale, wreaking havoc as they try to prevent the general public from living happily ever after. Hear the personal accounts of what happened, told in testimonies and flashback sequences, from characters such as Snow White, Dorothy, Sleeping Beauty, the Three Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and many others, including the Witch and the Wolf themselves, as each trial unfolds. The audience is the jury, so each trial has two endings, depending on the verdict. Come be a part of this play by deciding the fates of the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch.
