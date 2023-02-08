Support Local Journalism

The Worm Creek Opera House held a fairy tale courtroom Meet and Greet on Feb. 4 where many showed up a variety of activities with the cast of the upcoming Fairy Tale Court Room live production which opens on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Some of the experiences were mining with the dwarves, helping build the three little pig’s houses and seeing if the wolf can blow them down, sword fighting with the Prince, asking Mirror Mirror on the wall questions, face painting and more.


