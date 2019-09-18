State and local firefighters are asking the public, “please don’t be complacent about the importance of fire prevention and safety,” as the weather starts to cool and fire conditions decrease.
Brisk mornings and warm afternoons are inviting for outdoor activities, but the potential to start a wildfire still exists. Some ways fires can be unintentionally started include shooting targets, dragging chains on roadways, and unattended fires.
It was someone shooting a target in July that caused a fire that burned a few acres in Mink Creek, said Franklin County Fire Marshall Matt Gleed.
On May 10, 2019, BLM Idaho State Director John F. Ruhs issued a Fire Prevention Order to prohibit the possession or use of steel core/incendiary/tracer ammunition and exploding targets. In general, please be proactive and take precautionary measures while shooting by clearing all flammable materials and rocks away from the target area, and make sure to have fire safety equipment on hand (shovel, fire extinguisher and/or water). Studies show that sparks from steel core/steel jacketed fragments cause vegetation fires as much as lead core/copper jacketed and solid copper jackets fragments. The Fire Prevention Order remains in effect until Oct. 20, 2019.
Making sure vehicles and trailers are properly maintained by ensuring the safety chain is not dragging, wheel bearings are well greased, and tires are inflated to the proper level to help prevent a blown tire will also help prevent fires. Sparks thrown from an improperly maintained vehicle or trailer can cause roadside fires without knowledge of the driver.
Gleed noted that this danger is the most common in Franklin County. People should check their trailer tires to make sure they are in good condition. They’ll get a flat and the tire disintegrates and the steel wheel throws sparks as it is drug down the road, he said. “We had a bad one two years ago on HWY 91,” like that, he said.
Finally, although campfires are enjoyed by campers and hunters, the devastating effects of an unattended campfire can last for many years. Campers and hunters are encouraged to take steps to completely extinguish campfire and any warming fires before leaving an area.
For more information on current area wildfires and fire prevention information visit www.idahofireinfo.com.