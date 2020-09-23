Maple trees in the mountains announce that Fall has arrived in Franklin County. A rainstorm over the weekend cooled things down, but high temperatures are expected to remain in between 70 and 80 degrees and low temperatures in the low 40s throughout the rest of the month.
Fall has arrived
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Gov. Herbert mulls action as COVID-19 spike worsens in state, Cache County
-
White Pine Funeral Home to open in former Nyman location, donate services to former customers
-
Letter to the editor: Appalled at language used by MC coaches
-
Montpelier residents speak highly of accused doctor, say he adored wife
-
Editor's Corner: ‘Cache Valley wave’ a unique local signal of neighborliness