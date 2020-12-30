Members of the Church of Jesus Christ have a free partnership with Ancestry. Persons needing help synching their FamilySearch account with Ancestry can find it through the Preston Idaho Family History Center, which will be offering free Zoom classes starting in January 2021.
The Power of Navigating Ancestry will be taught on Monday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.
"Successful Searching on Ancestry" will be taught on Monday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.
"Making Ancestry Work for You" will be taught on Monday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m., and on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
To sign up for one of the classes, email prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com, said Gayle Porter, who is a director with her husband, Garth, at the center.