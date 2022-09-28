The Preston Idaho Family History Center will soon start offering the following classes. The good news is that the Monday classes will be offered in person in the Family History Center, located at 55 East 1st South in Preston.
The Thursday classes will be offered via zoom. If interested, please register your name and email information at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com. We hope you will join our classes to discover, learn, gather, and preserve information about your family legacy.
The following classes will be taught twice, once on Monday mornings, 10:30 a.m. in person; and then again the following Thursday evenings, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
Class 1: Monday, October 3 and Thursday, October 6. Getting to Know and Navigating FamilySearch.org: Who, What, When, Where?
Class 2: Monday, October 10 and Thursday, October 13. Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.
Class 3: Monday, October 17 and Thursday, October 20. Finding people to add to FamilySearch through hints, genealogies, and partner sites like Ancestry, MyHeritage, FindMypast, Geneanet, Filae, etc.
Class 4: Monday, October 24 and Thursday, October 27. Basic Research Skills in the Family History Guide, Books, Research Wiki, BYU Family History Library, and the Salt Lake City Family History Library.
Class 5: Monday, October 31 and Thursday, November 3. Basic Memories: Gallery which includes photos, documents, stories, and audio. Family Fun through FamilySearch and photo apps.
Class 5: Monday, November 7 and Thursday, November 10. Preparing names for the temple: best way, problems, duplicates, my reservations, family groups, and ordinances ready.
