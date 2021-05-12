After over a year of being closed to the public, the Preston Family History Center has set May 17, as its first day to be open to the public.
The following schedules are the days and hours the public is welcome to walk in to research or get help with genealogical questions.
Mondays from 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The center will still be open by appointment for unscheduled hours by calling Judy Mitchell at 208-851-0156.
Guidelines from the Center of Disease Control will be followed for sanitizing the center, and masks may be worn or not. Anyone experiencing symptoms of sickness are asked not to come to the center.
The center has been offering classes to the public free of charge. The next class, "What's New at FamilySearch," will be offered Monday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. These classes are taught through Zoom and may be registered for at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com.