The Family History Library in Salt Lake City has a new name—the FamilySearch Library. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the name changes to the public on Tuesday, January 10. Additionally, all family history centers worldwide are now known as FamilySearch Centers. “The name changes will better align local centers with FamilySearch’s expanding global brand,” according to the FamilySearch news release.

In addition to the family research and discovery facility in Salt Lake City, FamilySearch has more than 5,000 local centers where visitors can receive free individualized help and utilize computers to access resources.


