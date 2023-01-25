The Family History Library in Salt Lake City has a new name—the FamilySearch Library. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the name changes to the public on Tuesday, January 10. Additionally, all family history centers worldwide are now known as FamilySearch Centers. “The name changes will better align local centers with FamilySearch’s expanding global brand,” according to the FamilySearch news release.
In addition to the family research and discovery facility in Salt Lake City, FamilySearch has more than 5,000 local centers where visitors can receive free individualized help and utilize computers to access resources.
“FamilySearch is a global brand with free local FamilySearch Centers in most countries to help individuals make fun, personal discoveries about themselves and their ancestors,” said Steve Rockwood, CEO for FamilySearch International. “Center patrons can receive in-person help and access millions of additional historical records online. The more you learn about yourself and the history of your family, the more your sense of who you are is deepened, and the more relationships and communities are strengthened.”
The news release noted that there are more than 1,500 FamilySearch affiliate libraries (public libraries, museums, universities, and archives) that have privileges to limited-access FamilySearch databases. There will be no name change for a FamilySearch affiliate library.
Located on the southwest side of Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, the FamilySearch Library was dedicated in 1985 and covers 142,000 square feet over five floors. It houses the largest collection of genealogical materials in the world, including books, periodicals, maps, pedigree charts, CD-ROMs, microfilms and microfiche. The library was remodeled while closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in July 2021. Changes were primarily designed to make the library’s services more accessible—new floor arrangements, updated workstations, improved lighting, an expanded break room, new books and bookshelves, and renovated restrooms.
Visit the FamilySearch Library website to find hours of operation and a FamilySearch Center near you.
