Fans fill Preston for rodeo weekend

With top cowboys riding broncs, bulls and roping cows, cowgirls racing ‘round barrels and family and friends coming home for reunions, the 2019 rodeo weekend in Preston was a hit.
Except for a few single seats, each night was considered a sell-out, said rodeo chairman Kris Beckstead. National Finals Rodeo-qualifers Josh Frost, Stetson Wright, Tuff Cooper, Monty Yates, Rhen Richard, Matt Sherwood and Dakota Eldridge all rode in Preston last week.
“If they come here, they enjoy our rodeo, because there are bigger rodeos out there,” said Beckstead. Between registration fees and the $42,000 payout put in by the committee of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, $89,484 in prize money was paid out this year.
Frost won $2,425 on the bull Big Easy with an 87.5 score. He also received the all-around cowboy award. Dona Kay Rule took home $2,310 for her 16.92 second ride ‘round the barrels. Lane Livingston, Then Richard, and Colton Farceur tied at 8.1 second in the tie-down roping and each took home $2,068 bucks.
Sam Harper took home $2,324 on the saddle bronc Mirror Man with an 86 point run. Taylor Gregg wrestled his steer in 3.4 seconds for a $2,292 payout. Matt Sherwood and Hunter Koch only ran the clock for 4.8 seconds before they had their steer roped for a $3,041 prize.
Bronc Marriott won on the bareback bronc Beatrice for a $2,008 payout. This 20-year-old Woods Cross, Utah cowboy has only been riding five years, he said.
“I wasn’t allowed to get on bucking broncs until I was a sophomore in high school. It was the best day of my life when they let me,” he said. The wait was worth it, he said, when he walked off the arena with that 83.5 score, knowing he’d taken the title.
It was a nice follow-up to a win last week in Joseph Oregon, he said. He came to Preston because he’d heard it was a good rodeo. The reports held true, and he enjoyed his time in Preston, saying the event was comparable to the Fort Worth rodeo, a much bigger event.
“For a small rodeo, it’s great. The crowd really gets into it,” he said. “It’s one of the better rodeos I’ve been to this year.”
Local cowboys and cowgirls, Judd Austin, Brooke Winward, Josie and Laci Jepsen also participated in the event.