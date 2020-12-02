The Idaho Festival of Lights came off with a burst of beautiful fireworks, Lily Ebanez's lovely voice and Grand Lighted Parade. Hundreds of people lined State Street for the event, and many more enjoyed the fireworks from their homes. According to Julie Johnson, a member of the Festival of Lights Committee, more people attended the parade than last year. Following, they continued to gather for photos at the city's Christmas Tree on the corner of State Street and Oneida. A continuous stream of cars and people-filled horse-drawn wagons toured the light display in Preston City's Park. Businesses which remained open for the festival served their patrons and experienced varied success. The Slice served hot chocolate to those who came in, but fewer people took advantage of the warm drink than did last year, said Stevie Powell, of The Slice. She attributes the slowdown to the pandemic. Kim Cannon of Olive & Jo was pleased with turnout to her store. "I always have a sale that day," she said.
Fantastic festival
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
