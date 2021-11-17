Lt. Col. Richard and Sue Stewart’s lifetime of patriotism and 25 years in the Air Force were honored on Veterans Day during the Franklin County Farm Bureau Banquet.
While a student at Utah State University, Richard was commissioned in the Air Force as a second lieutenant. He became a search and rescue helicopter pilot and was stationed all over the world, from North Dakota to Saudi Arabia. He was highly respected by the people he served with, said his son, Zach.
“If you will allow me to brag a little, one of his last bases was Langley Air Force Base, home of the 1st Fighter Wing, much like Seal Team 6, the 82nd Airborne and the 509th Bomb Squadron. The 1st Fighter Wing fancied themselves as the best of the best — like (the movie) ‘Top Gun’ best,” said Zach.
“He was the squadron commander for the helicopter squadron and actually beat all the these other units in the wing, and won the award as the best squadron in the wing.” Richard served as the first fighter wing deputy operations group commander, as well.
“Let me give you some perspective on this. My dad being chosen to lead the premier wings operations group was way out of the norm — a helicopter pilot leading a fighter ops group is almost unheard of — maybe something like a John Deere guy taking over the reigns as a Case dealer manager. But he did it, and he did it well, and everyone you ever talked to said he was one of the best leaders they ever had,” said Zach.
He retired in 1998 and he and Sue moved to Weston, where they started a beef cattle operation. It was a move back to his roots, as Richard was raised on a dairy farm just two blocks north of the Weston chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from West Side High School in 1970, where he served as the student body president.
When terrorists turned airplanes into weapons of mass destruction on Sept. 11, 2001, Richard returned to service, being hand-picked to help run the air war during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
While he was away, all throughout their marriage, Sue has taken care of business at home. Richard attributes his success to her support and willingness to take care of things. She demonstrated an amazing ability to find the information she needed, he said, when she once tracked him down with a 3 a.m. phone call that found him in Korea.
“I didn’t need to know where he was, I just needed to talk to him,” she laughed. They are featured in a short video Farm Bureau put together about the couple for the Veterans Day Award. It can be seen on the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Stewarts raised three boys and a daughter, who have families of their own. Their boys followed Richard’s example, each of them serving in the military, as well.
Lt. Colonel Zach Stewart recently retired from the Air Force after serving 20 years. He flew the B-1 bomber and B-2 bomber and the T-38 trainer aircraft. Maj. Jed Stewart has served in the Idaho National Guard for 20 years, and is an H-60 Blackhawk pilot. Maj. Jared Stewart has served for 10 years in the Air Force as a logistics officer. He is currently stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, in Florida.