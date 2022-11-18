The average cost for a traditional American Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is up 20 percent this year compared with last year.
That’s according to American Farm Bureau Federation’s 37th annual cost survey of traditional items found on a Thanksgiving Day dinner table.
That represents the highest year-over-year increase in the cost of the meal in the survey’s history, surpassing last year’s 14 percent increase, which was also a record at the time.
According to American Farm Bureau Federation economists, several factors are to blame for the increase, including general inflation.
“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.
Supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine are other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal, Cryan said.
He said the supply of whole turkeys available to consumers should be adequate this year, although there may be temporary, regional shortages in some states where avian influenza was detected earlier this year.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle said there is no sugar-coating this year’s cost increase.
However, he added, it should be noted that farmers continue to work hard to meet growing U.S. and global demand for food while at the same time facing rapidly rising costs for farm inputs, including fuel and fertilizer.
“Idaho and U.S. farmers will continue to plow ahead with their usual food production plans in the coming year, despite a substantial increase in farm production costs,” said Searle, who farms in Shelley.
Searle said it’s important that people understand that the farmer’s share of the food dollar hasn’t changed despite the increases in food costs.
According to USDA’s Economic Research Service, farmers and ranchers on average receive only about 8 percent of every dollar spent on food in the United States.
AFBF’s 2022 Thanksgiving meal survey found that the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, which is $10.74 or 20 percent higher than last year’s average of $53.31.
