In an effort to minimize the number of people in Pioneer Elementary on Nov. 3, as the school is a polling place, students will be released from classes district-wide that day. The Preston School Board made the decision following encouragement of the Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA), and the Idaho Association of School Administrators (IASA), which noted the day off as a way to curb possible spread of the pandemic and to avoid possible election day chaos in some places.
Although chaos at the polls is not expected locally, said superintendent Marc Gee, reducing the number of people in one place on election day is a wise choice for the health of district students and teachers. Furthermore, the district is having trouble finding substitutes for people every day and wants to make sure no employees are unable to vote because of the increase in voter turnout that might cause a delay or long lines, said Gee.
Although students will not be in school, teachers will, giving them an opportunity to catch up on lesson plans and paperwork. It will be treated as a “snow day” would be, in regards to how many days classes are required to be held.
Allowing teachers to use the day for preparation is one of the ways district administration is hoping will alleviate the growing fatigue district teachers are experiencing. With each teacher trying to balance the schedules of both in-class and on-line students, a sense of being overwhelmed has become prevalent.
“We are all drowning,” said Stormy Hines, an English teacher at Preston High. She told school board members during their October meeting.
“It doesn’t matter what grade level. I am speaking for myself and others. The year has been incredibly trying. I encourage you to think of the extra stressors on teachers this year between COVID and kids and us trying to make up from the spring. We want to be in the classroom with the kids. We don’t want to be overwhelmed,” she said.
“I’m fearful that if we continue to stretch teachers so thin, we’ll loose (teachers),” Heinz said. In trying to manage both in-class and online methods at once, teachers often find themselves doing so after school. “I find myself most nights scheduling with students up until 8 p.m., to get direct instructions that they aren’t getting in class,” she said.
Her comments concur with what school administrators are hearing from staff, said Gee. “I am hearing that they are fatigued,” he said.
Administrators are looking for ways to help teachers balance their workload, including the consideration of some early-out days for students, which would give teachers more time for planning and catching up. But many teachers are concerned about loosing any more time with their students, and others that some students will go home to empty homes.
The school board approved a plan to give both certified and regular staff members a one-time stipend for COVID-19 related services, past and present. Using funds sent to the district as part of the CARES Act, the district plans to give $2,000 to certified staff and $800 classified staff as part of their October paychecks.
The CARES Act has also provided the district funding that was used for electronic devices for all students as well as funds district administration has yet to decide how to use. Administrators are visiting with departments and teachers to determine how best to use that funding.
“We are working through it right now. We don’t want it to be a one-size-fits-all” solution, said Gee, as needs vary between teachers. The increased work load is especially apparent in the district's special needs classes. For example, special needs teachers are creating three plans now, instead of one, for all 284 special ed students in the district.
“I can’t express enough how appreciative I am to teachers and how they have respond to what we’ve been through and are going through. We are having frustrations on a daily basis that we’ve never dealt with. But when it comes down to it they just keep going, looking for ways to help kids. I can’t express it enough. They do a lot," said Gee.
The stipend is “much deserved,” said district trustee Darren Cole. “We’ll have some really happy teachers and staff,” said Taylor Bowles of the district’s teacher’s association.