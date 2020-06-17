The Frankin County Commissioners are meeting in person and observing social distancing with chairs six feet apart. They are also allowing the public to attend in person or participate by calling in.
An early item on the agenda was the noxious weed dyers woad. COVID-19 delayed the arrival of the spray used to control the weed. That coupled with the short window before it goes to seed, the weed can quickly become a problem making it a concern in Weston Canyon and throughout the county. County staff has been able to spray dense areas in the county and have designated dense areas for spraying next spring.
Pam Tinhorn, BRAG, discussed economic development and options for potential grants.The Commissioners accepted the canvas for the May 19 Primary Election. Jared Ricks, Public Defense Commissioner, updated the commissioners regarding the annual reports and contracts for the public defenders.The Commissioners approved the Justin Foster Class 1 Subdivision, the Dugway View Subdivision and the Leonard Ward Class 2 Subdivision.