Since the coronavirus was first confirmed in Franklin County on May 28, eight cases have been confirmed in the county. All of the patients are at home recovering.
According to the state’s accounting, Idaho had reported 2840 verified cases of COVID-19 by Monday, June 8, and the number of deaths in the state related to the pandemic was at 83.
Franklin County’s neighbor to the south, Cache County, has become the nation’s hotspot for the percentage of increase in cases. The Bear River Health Department had confirmed almost 200 new cases per day for two days in a row as of Saturday, June 6. The total in Cache County is currently at 773.
Utah set a new record for its single-day count increases Saturday, with 546. Gov. Gary Herbert extended a health order Friday, keeping the state under its “yellow” or “low-risk” coronavirus precautions.
Idaho is in its third of four stages of reopening.
Blue Cross of Idaho announced today the company is extending telehealth services for its members throughout the state until December 31, 2020.