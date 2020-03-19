As things change daily due to the effect the coronavirus has in our FRANKLIN COUNTY community, they will be posted here. Please contact us (208-852-0155 or copy@prestoncitizen.com) if you have an event that has been postponed or cancelled or, if you need help or have ideas or services that can help others. We will share them here on a daily basis.
Friday, March 20
• Tax preparation deadlines can be adjusted to accommodate to disruptions due to the coronavirus, notes Travis Kunz, local CPA and tax preparer. Taxes owed must be paid by July 15, 2020.
• DEQ is asking the public to only flush toilet paper to avoid costly damage to private and public sewer lines and treatment systems as more Idahoans stay home.
Paper towels, wipes, napkins, Q-tips, and feminine hygiene products, even those marked as flushable, can clog sewer lines and cause sewage backups.
• Some local couples and a young man have returned home from their missions due to the coronavirus.
• 32 cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Idaho. None in Franklin County, but one was been confirmed in Bannock County today. Other counties with confirmed cases include Ada (4), Blaine (19), Canyon (1), Fremont (1), Kootenai (3), Madison (1), Teton (1), and Twin Falls (1).
Thursday, March 19
• Eleven cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Idaho. None in Franklin County. Counties with confirmed cases include Ada (3), Blaine (5), Madison (1), Teton (1), Twin Falls (1). Update: as of 5 p.m., 23 cases had been identified in Idaho
• Franklin County officials issue new policy for conducting business at county offices. Anything that can be done online should, otherwise appointments may be made by calling 208-852-1090 first. For additional details see http://bit.ly/3b8hjrv
• Stokes Market implemented a policy last night to limit purchases to two of any item except produce, which are limited to 10 (bags potatoes are limited to 1).
Wednesday, March 18
• Nine cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Idaho.
• Stokes Market closed its hot bar by the deli. The deli itself remains open.
• The Franklin County Fire District has temporarily stopped renting the public space at the Preston station. Those with standing reservations will not be able to use the public space. For more information, call 208-852-3111.
• The Preston Aquatic Center has suspended all group classes, including water aerobics and swim team. There are new hours for those wanting to walk or lap swim: 5:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• "The first cases of COVID-19 have been officially detected in Cache Valley as a Logan couple tested positive for the virus, but health officials are stressing that it isn't cause for additional alarm.
"Individuals who may have had close contact with confirmed cases will be notified by the health department," Bear River Health Department stated Wednesday afternoon," states the Logan Herald Journal.
• The Preston Community Food Pantry will open as usual on Friday, but has modified its method for dispersing food. Only five individuals will be admitted at a time, as they plus volunteers will meet the 10-person limit requested to slow possible spread of the coronavirus. Other patrons are requested to wait in their vehicles until invited in, said director Steve Aust. Additional measures will be explained on site.
Tuesday, March 17
• The Worm Creek Opera House has closed until April 3. The Call of the Wild will be shown the week of April 3.
• As noted on The Preston Citizen last night, March 16, both school districts have closed until after spring break, which ends March 30.
• Because the public has been asked to not gather in groups of 10 or more, the Preston Senior Community Center will continue to prepare meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but will not be serving them in their dining room. Meals will be delivered to patrons in a drive-up fashion.
"Please call us at 208-852-2844 or 208-852-2727 and we will bring the meal out," said director Carol Parker.
• The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging people to take advantage of their online DMV services instead of coming into the Sheriff's Office. Those services are: Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card), acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card, paying driver's license reinstatement fees, purchasing a driving record, vehicle registration renewal, ordering personalized license plates, checking status of vehicle plates and titles, commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits, and commercial vehicle registrations.
"At this time, the coronavirus does not have a prescribed medical treatment. We ask patients that do NOT require oxygen or other hospital needs to self-isolate at home with proper rest and hydration," states the clinic's post.
• Big J's & Pizza Villa have modified their services to take-out only. Orders may be placed at the Preston restaurants, or called-in, but the dining room will be closed for the time being. Their menu may be found on their facebook page.
• Bear River Health Department announced the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in Box Elder County, today, March 17. There are NO confirmed cases in Idaho's Health District 6, of which Franklin County is part, state officials.
• The Slice in Preston is operating on a take-out basis only. Pizza can be ordered during their regular business hours.
• Stokes Market has implemented a new schedule beginning tomorrow March 18, to allow its team "to clean the store, restock the shelves and rest." The new store hours will be 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday in the main store, and 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday in the True Value section. The store will remain closed on Sundays.
• AmeriGas/V1 Propane is closing its store until further notice. Energy assistance customers or those needing a tank recertified may call for appointments. All other business can be conducted online, including ordering propane or paying a bill. For more information, call 208-852-0579 (Preston) or 208-237-4140 (Pocatello) and leave a message.
• Deserest Industries is temporarily shut down. DI will not be accepting donations during this closure.
• Magnolia Road is shutting down until April 6.
• Wendy's is open in the drive thru, and dining room is takeout only.
• Bear River Archers is closed this week and pending for next week.