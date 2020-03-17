As things change daily due to the effect the coronavirus has in our FRANKLIN COUNTY community, they will be posted here. Please contact us (208-852-0155 or copy@prestoncitizen.com) if you have an event that has been postponed or cancelled or, if you need help or have ideas or services that can help others. We will share them here on a daily basis.
Tuesday, March 17
• The Worm Creek Opera House has closed until April 3. The Call of the Wild will be shown the week of April 3.
• As noted on The Preston Citizen last night, March 16, both school districts have closed until after spring break, which ends March 30.
• Because the public has been asked to not gather in groups of 10 or more, the Preston Senior Community Center will continue to prepare meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but will not be serving them in their dining room. Meals will be delivered to patrons in a drive-up fashion.
"Please call us at 208-852-2844 or 208-852-2727 and we will bring the meal out," said director Carol Parker.
• The Idaho Transportation Department is encouraging people to take advantage of their online DMV services instead of coming into the Sheriff's Office. Those services are: Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card), acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card, paying driver's license reinstatement fees, purchasing a driving record, vehicle registration renewal, ordering personalized license plates, checking status of vehicle plates and titles, commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits, and commercial vehicle registrations.
"At this time, the coronavirus does not have a prescribed medical treatment. We ask patients that do NOT require oxygen or other hospital needs to self-isolate at home with proper rest and hydration," states the clinic's post.