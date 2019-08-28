This year, 157 animals (beef, swine, lambs, and calves) were raised by 148 youth involved in the Franklin County Fair’s Market Animal Show, said Bracken Henderson, of the Franklin County Extension Office. (See more on page 4).
Local businessmen and individuals turned out Aug. 16 to support area youth who raised livestock for their 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects, to the tune of $124,000. Boosts received by the Franklin County Extension offices for those youth have not yet been totaled, but they totaled $25,000 last year.
Youth will be able to pick up their lists of their buyers and boosters on Friday, Aug. 30, at the extension office. They will have until the open house on Sept. 27, to distribute their notes of appreciation to those supporters, said Jennifer Harris of the Franklin County Extension Office.
Following are the winners of each category of the market animal show.
Market Beef Results
Mauri Wade – Overall Grand Champion Market Beef
JoJo Cannon – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef
Beef Showmanship Results
Mauri Wade – Overall Grand Champion Beef Showman
Lane Ashby – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Beef Showman
Market Swine Results
Caitlyn Seamons – Overall Grand Champion Market Swine
Taran Seamons – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine
Swine Showmanship Results
Caitlyn Seamons – Overall Grand Champion Swine Showman
Taran Seamons – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Swine Showman
Market Sheep Results
Cash Wade – Overall Grand Champion Market Sheep
Halle Wade – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Sheep
Sheep Showmanship Results
Mauri Wade – Overall Grand Champion Sheep Showman
Josie Palmer – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman
Market Bucket Calf Results
Marlee Mooney – Overall Grand Champion Market Bucket Calf
Zan Ashby – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Bucket Calf
Bucket Calf Showmanship Results
Zan Ashby – Overall Grand Champion Bucket Calf Showman
Sabrina Eldredge – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Bucket Calf Showman