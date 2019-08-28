This year, 157 animals (beef, swine, lambs, and calves) were raised by 148 youth involved in the Franklin County Fair’s Market Animal Show, said Bracken Henderson, of the Franklin County Extension Office. (See more on page 4).

Local businessmen and individuals turned out Aug. 16 to support area youth who raised livestock for their 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects, to the tune of $124,000. Boosts received by the Franklin County Extension offices for those youth have not yet been totaled, but they totaled $25,000 last year.

Youth will be able to pick up their lists of their buyers and boosters on Friday, Aug. 30, at the extension office. They will have until the open house on Sept. 27, to distribute their notes of appreciation to those supporters, said Jennifer Harris of the Franklin County Extension Office.

Following are the winners of each category of the market animal show.

Market Beef Results

Mauri Wade – Overall Grand Champion Market Beef

JoJo Cannon – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef

Beef Showmanship Results

Mauri Wade – Overall Grand Champion Beef Showman

Lane Ashby – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Beef Showman

Market Swine Results

Caitlyn Seamons – Overall Grand Champion Market Swine

Taran Seamons – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine

Swine Showmanship Results

Caitlyn Seamons – Overall Grand Champion Swine Showman

Taran Seamons – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Swine Showman

Market Sheep Results

Cash Wade – Overall Grand Champion Market Sheep

Halle Wade – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Sheep

Sheep Showmanship Results

Mauri Wade – Overall Grand Champion Sheep Showman

Josie Palmer – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman

Market Bucket Calf Results

Marlee Mooney – Overall Grand Champion Market Bucket Calf

Zan Ashby – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Bucket Calf

Bucket Calf Showmanship Results

Zan Ashby – Overall Grand Champion Bucket Calf Showman

Sabrina Eldredge – Overall Reserve Grand Champion Bucket Calf Showman

