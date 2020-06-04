Having been bailing hay on June 2, Elliott Larsen had returned to his house around mid-day when smoke was noticed coming from where he'd parked the tractor on his Fairview farm.
Within minutes, the tractor was engulfed in flames, which soon spread to a large bailer attached to it.
The fire was caused by an electrical problem and the John Deere tractor was a complete loss, said fire marshal Matt Gleed. The bailer sustained significant damages, and fire fighters were able to put out the blaze before it consumed the bailer, he said. Whether the bailer can be salvaged is yet to be determined, said Larsen.
The tractor had just been purchased, and was being used for the first time, said Larsen's daughter-in-law and partner on the farm, Teresa Anderson.
"Quite a way to spend your 51st wedding anniversary," quipped Larsen's son, Kip, who hurried to the scene to make sure his dad was ok.
"It looks really bad, but we had it under control in about 15 minutes," said Gleed.
Within minutes after firefighters cleared the scene, they were dispatched to a brush fire north of Foster Reservoir.
Firefighters attribute an estimated 5,000-foot feet of grass and brush burned on the side of HWY 91. The cause was undetermined, and Gleed said he suspects it was a spark from something being drug by a vehicle.
An off-duty fire fighter from Utah called the blaze in, and tried to control the blaze with a shovel. "The grass was green enough the fire crawled through it slowly," Gleed said.
Other than a dumpster fire behind Dominoes, the departments been relatively quiet for a couple months, said Gleed.
However, as wildfire activity increases across the American West and Alaska, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has mobilized wildland firefighters and aviation support with the goal of catching wildfires before they grow into large, problematic incidents.
Furthermore, BLM Idaho State Director John F. Ruhs recently signed the 2020 Fire Prevention Order, which prohibits specific fire-related activities on public land from May 10 to Oct. 20. The Fire Prevention Order makes it illegal to burn explosive material or use exploding targets, fireworks or steel component ammunition on BLM-managed lands in Idaho.
BLM-run campsites in Franklin County include Red Point Campground and Maple Grove Campgrounds along the Oneida Narrows.