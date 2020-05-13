Ballot request forms for the May Primary Election will begin landing in registered voters mailboxes this week. The Secretary of State’s Office sent more than 550,000 forms statewide. Voters in the Idaho’s May Primary Election will vote from home to protect themselves, election workers and community members from the coronavirus. Voters must request their ballots.
“Voters are making sure the coronavirus does not interfere with their right to vote,” said Camille Larsen, Franklin County Clerk. “Our team is excited to come into work each day and see all of the ballot requests we’ve received overnight. lt’s been a lot of work but it is worth it to make sure every ldahoan who wants to participate in the upcoming election has the opportunity.”
As of May 1, more than 185,000 ldahoans had requested their ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In Franklin County as of May 6, 2020, 2630 absentee ballots have been sent and 1489 absentee ballots have been received.
ldahoans have until May 19 at 8 p.m. to request their ballot. Voters can either return the ballot request form that was mailed to them or go online to request their ballot at www.ldahoVotes.gov. Voters must indicate if they want a Republican, Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot. lf voters have questions about the ballot type or the election, they should contact the county.
Requests are being processed as quickly as possible to give voters plenty of time to return their ballot by the 8 p.m. June 2 deadline.
Early numbers from the ldaho Secretary of State’s Office show the May Primary Election is on track to meet typical voter turnout numbers.
Ballots will be counted and election results will be released after 8 p.m. on June 2, 2O2O.