The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Aug. 22 began with an update on the courthouse addition/remodel from Commissioner Boyd Burbank. Things are moving forward as expected and the building was scheduled to power down for the control panel swap on Aug. 27. The new generator which had been pushed back to winter should now be arriving this week.

The commissioners also noted the success of the County Fair and the improvements made since last year particularly the new pig barns and sealing the fair buildings. Some adjustments will still need to be made but overall things went very well and comments from the public were positive.

