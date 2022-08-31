...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Franklin County Commissioner meeting on Aug. 22 began with an update on the courthouse addition/remodel from Commissioner Boyd Burbank. Things are moving forward as expected and the building was scheduled to power down for the control panel swap on Aug. 27. The new generator which had been pushed back to winter should now be arriving this week.
The commissioners also noted the success of the County Fair and the improvements made since last year particularly the new pig barns and sealing the fair buildings. Some adjustments will still need to be made but overall things went very well and comments from the public were positive.
Sheriff Jeff Nate came before the commissioners to discuss issues with parking in the county parking areas in preparation for snow removal. It was determined that an ordinance is needed to set up and enforce any kind of parking requirements. Nate will work on drafting an ordinance which will them go through all of the legal requirements to adopt, including a public hearing.
Treasurer Janet Kimpton asked the commissioners to cancel the taxes on the Jerry Jensen property which will later be given a zero value. The mobile home in question is no longer lived in or even livable. The action was approved.
She also reported on an active shooting awareness meeting she went to which she felt provided some very good information.
The cost for an extra garbage can for property owners who request one was increased from $48 to $50.
The County Budget hearing for the fiscal year 2023 was opened at 10:15. The commissioners noted that “Camile and her office and county employees have done a great job managing our Health Care costs.” They have been impressed that costs have increased very little in what Commissioner Burbank called a “tough market”. Commissioner Bowles pointed out that a large portion of the budget is not funded through tax revenue. The ambulance is almost self sustaining and the fair is also generating its own income. The biggest hit to all of the counties has been the state mandated District Health Fund which the legislature is now requiring counties to pay instead of the state.
Stan Packer was the only other person to comment and his question was “what is the bottom line for taxpayers.” The commissioners answered that it was approximately $100,000 spread to larger base and the hearing closed at 10:25.
The Abatement Budget hearing for Fiscal Year 2023 was then opened and no public comment was made. It was discussed that the abatement program has had a positive effect and received a lot of good comments from the public who appreciate the service. The additional moisture has made mosquitoes harder to keep in check this year but improvements are being made to be more effective and efficient. The hearing was then closed and both the County budget and the Abatement budget were approved.
Kyle Knapp came before the commissioners to propose that 4-H standards for the fair be changed and brought in line with industry standards, specifically the weight standard. The commissioners responded that because the standards are 4-H requirements, not county standards, they cannot make those kind of changes but they appreciate the info and feel it is important to look into so all youth can participate and be successful.
Planning and Zoning coordinator Shauna Geddes presented the Casey Collum Class I Permit and the Charles Burnett Class I Permit both of which were approved. The Burnett permit is for a five lot subdivision on top of Twin Lakes hill.
Diane Burnett then discussed her concerns about requirements for low density roads such as theirs and asked why the county has such a high standard compared to government standards. She also offered a proposal to work with land owners and Twin Lakes to restore beachfront property and access with roads. She stated that property given to Twin Lakes by the county was a public trust that was broken.
The commissioners responded that they would be interested in seeing written recorded records of such a trust but the matter seems to be a private issue between property owners and Twin Lakes which the county does not get involved in.
The five year contract for groundwater monitoring with CES is expired and the county approved requesting bids for a new contract. The commissioners also approved a bid for hot mix.