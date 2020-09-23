The Franklin County Healthcare Foundation’s goal is to improve healthcare and healthy lifestyles in Franklin County. To meet that goal, the foundation takes opportunities to work with organizations with similar goals. This is done through donation funding to such organizations. To be eligible for funding, a project has to directly impact residents living in Franklin County, Idaho. The funding window closes October 15, 2020. Applications can be found at https://www.fcmc.org/healthcare-foundation-opens-grant-funding-for-2020/
The Franklin County Healthcare Foundation was founded in 2003 and has been dedicated to its mission statement of working hand in hand with the community by: 1) Developing healthcare within Franklin County Medical Center, 2) Partnering with community organizations to improve healthcare, 3) Improving access to healthcare, 4) Reducing health risks and improving healthy lifestyles through education and prevention.
Grant applications that fall within our mission statement in any way will be considered for funding. Examples of funding are as follows: 1) PE equipment for schools, 2) Mannequins for high school CNA classes and Baby Anne manikins for nursing education, 3) Occupational Health diagnostic equipment, 4) Mental health information and education for community, 5) Prevention education information for clinics, 6) Physical Therapy inpatient equipment and supplies, 6) Safe Sitter Course, 7) Senior Citizen Center support.
Applications received by Oct. 15, will be reviewed in the foundations’ regular board meeting November 2020.