Franklin County Medical Center (FCMC) Healthcare Foundation sponsored the 18th annual Hit From The Heart golf fundraiser on Friday, June 17th, hosted at the Preston Golf and Country Club. There were 28 four-person teams participating and over 50 local businesses donating at various sponsorship levels.
First place went to the team sponsored by Dustin Richardson. The Advantage Plus team took second, and Blair Bingham’s team came in third.
Other event sponsors included West Motors, Rocky Mountain Power, Leavitt Group, Advantage Plus, UMIA, Swire Coca-cola, Ready4Medicare, and Hogan Construction Associates. Contest prize sponsors included NorthStar Dairy Services, The Healthcare Cooperative, Incredible Concrete, DMR Apothecary, Franklin County Medical Center, Stotz Equipment, and Ready4Medicare.
Hit From The Heart is the Foundation’s largest fundraising event. The Foundation was formed in 2003 and has funded numerous public health and wellness initiatives throughout Franklin County. Recent funding projects include new pickleball courts for the city of Preston, automobile repairs for Franklin County Senior Center, Harold B. Lee Elementary exercise equipment, and health kits for Preston Jr High.
FCMC Healthcare Foundation fulfills its mission by providing funding for activities and projects that help improve the health and well-being of the communities FCMC serves. To donate or get involved, please contact the foundation at 208-852-4132.