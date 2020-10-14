To celebrate its fifth year being named among the top 100 critical access hospitals in the county, the Franklin County Medical Center offered a free drive through lunch to its employees and the first 100 visitors on Oct. 1.
In addition to a hamburger, chips and a drink, free t-shirts, candy bars and other gifts were presented to friends and employees by hospital administrators and board members.
“Amidst uncertainty, transition and strain, these top performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and operating at a lower cost than their peers. These groups serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating the uncertainty of the new healthcare,” states the Chartis Group, which sponsors the recognition for rural hospitals. Shoshone Medical Center is the only other Idaho hospital that received the designation.
The award is based entirely on publicly available data each year, said Darin Dransfield, CEO of FCMC. “Rural hospitals are analyzed through the lens of iVantage Health Analytics Hospital Strength INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States. Utilizing 50 individual indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span strategic and operational decisions. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally,” he said.
”This achievement is very gratifying and validates our daily commitment to providing the highest quality of care through leading healthcare practices. Working with an outstanding team that commits daily to providing safe, quality, patient centered care we are able to push for performance improvement to better serve those in our community. This recognition is an impeccable reflection of how dedicated we are to those we serve,” said Dransfield.