Franklin County Medical Center was listed in the 2020 list of the top 100 critical access hospitals (CAH) in the country, for the fourth year in a row.
“Our staff works very hard to care for the patients that come to our facility. They are continuously training and making every effort to provide the highest standard of care. Being on this list is an honor that should reflect on the staff and administration as an indicator that their efforts are making a difference for our patients and the community at large,” said Trish Checketts, a member of the hospital’s board of directors.
“The environment of the healthcare industry is constantly changing and keeping abreast of the standards of care is important to the facility as a whole. We are pleased to be on this list and are committed to continuing to offer the very best care as we move forward,” she continued.
Becker’s Hospital Review published this year’s list on Feb. 24. The top-100 CAH list is assembled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health every year. A place in the ranking is based on the iVantage Hospital Strength Index, which uses eight different measures of hospital quality and performance.
The Franklin County Medical Center was founded in 1929. Its operations are directed by a board appointed by the Franklin County Commissioners. Those board members are: Richard Westerberg, Trish Checketts, Lance Henderson, Dan Keller, Paul Campbell, Strat Roper, Sue Conklin, Robert Swainston, Darin Dransfield and Paul Smart.
With its recently finished addition, FCMC has 20 routine-access beds and an attached 35-bed skilled nursing facility. It is the largest employer in Franklin County. In addition to being on the top-100 CAH list for four years, FCMC was also ranked as one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2017 and 2018 by Becker’s Hospital Review.
“The addition has made a tremendous difference in our being able to provide high quality care to our community,” said Checketts.
According to the American Hospital Directory, FCMC had $30,031,664 of total patient revenues, 462 discharges and 2,241 total patient days in 2018, the most recent year for which federal statistics are available.
There are just over 1,300 CAH facilities in the United States. Idaho has 27 CAHs according to the state’s Department of Health and Welfare.
The 1997 federal Balanced Budget Act defines a CAH as a rural-area hospital facility with no more than 25 beds and an average hospital stay under 96 hours. In addition, a CAH must be more than 35 miles from another hospital, with exceptions allowed for areas with poor roads or difficult terrain. The facility must offer 24/7 emergency care, any physician on-call must be on-site within 60 minutes, and a registered nurse must be on site at all times when acutely ill patients are in the hospital.