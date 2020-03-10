Beginning today, March 10, Franklin County Medical Center is implementing a visitor restriction policy based on the Center for Disease Control and the Idaho Health Department's current recommendations:
• Patients will be limited to one visitor or caretaker
• Visitors younger than 18 years old are strongly discouraged
• Visitors should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after leaving an exam room and the facility.
•Special circumstances can be discussed with the nursing staff
The restrictions are implemented to help protect visitors as well as patients and our hospital staff from the spread of disease.
The hospital has had a recent influx of patients suffering with influenza, said hospital board chairman Richard Westerberg. "Its not unusual, but it is a high year in our area," he said.
"The restrictions are not to alarm people but a policy to help us manage our supplies.
Like other area hospitals, FCMC is currently providing protective gowns, masks and gloves to visitors of patients with the flu. So the new restrictions are a simple matter of logistics.
"We have them (gowns, gloves and masks) on an ongoing bases as long as we are careful about their use," he said. The hospital has also developed protocol in the event a patient is diagnosed with corona virus, but to date, no cases have been reported in the county, or the state for that matter, according to the CDC website. However, the corona virus has been reported in surrounding states of Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Wyoming and Montana have not reported any cases.
"We're ready for whatever happens," Westerberg said.