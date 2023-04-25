Support Local Journalism

Franklin County Medical Center invites the public to see the hospital's new medical office building at an open house scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 27 at 64 N. 1st East, Preston, Idaho.


Come meet our doctors, learn about our services, and see the new building. Refreshments, including our iconic cookies, will be available.

