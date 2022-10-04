Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Franklin County Medical Center (FCMC) is hosting its 12th annual Brake for Breakfast event on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7-9 a.m. at 153 N State St., Preston.

This event is a quick and easy way to bring awareness to breast cancer which statistically affects one in eight women. In addition to a bag of breakfast snacks, participants will get helpful information on monthly self-tests and annual screenings.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.