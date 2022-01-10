FCMC's first baby of 2022 Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Medical Center Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho, welcomes the first baby of 2022 to first-time parents, Lain and Cassidy Griffiths. Their baby was born on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8:23 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin County Medical Center Baby Cassidy Griffiths Parents Idaho Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Logan Planning Commission to hold public hearing for Costco design Thrill-ride innovator Stan Checketts remembered for passion and daring Utah's first baby of 2022 born at Logan Regional Hospital 'Monumental' project: Logan to begin 'conditioning' process for new $150 million sewer plant USU football: More success for the Aggies from a recruiting standpoint