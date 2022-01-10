FCMC first baby 2022
Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho, welcomes the first baby of 2022 to first-time parents, Lain and Cassidy Griffiths. Their baby was born on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8:23 p.m.

