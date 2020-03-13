Rumors circulating early Friday morning that there was no food in Stokes Market were false, but "it was going fast," said Reed Nelson, the store's director. The store opened at 7 a.m. to a parking lot full of patrons.
Although Stokes will continue to order in supplies, Nelson said the problem is that there won't be much to buy for a week or two - maybe longer.
"There no way to predict when we'll get things back in stock," he said, attributing the uncertainty to supply and demand. Major buyers will get supplies first. "Our warehouse is well down the line in the world. We're small potatoes," he said. Furthermore, it takes healthy people to deliver supplies, he said, expressing concern that a pandemic may affect supply lines.
The store, which had just begun its spring case-lot sale, had ordered in what "supposedly was enough to last two weeks and it lasted two days," said Nelson.
"They are going out of here with $300-$400 worth of food at a time," he said. "I've never seen 'em panic like this. Once they found out they cancelled the NBA and NCAA, people just panicked."
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday, March 11, following a diagnosis of the Corona virus in Jazz player Rudy Gobert. Also that day, U.S. President Donald Trump suspended travel to the U.S. from most of Europe for 30 days. He has since declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus to free up $50 billion in federal aid.
On March 12, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that all worship services would temporarily be suspended. The day before, among announcements of changes to temple schedules and missionary trains, the Church announced that its annual general conference Sessions will be held virtually. Members will not gather at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City or at stake centers or meetinghouses in areas where COVID-19 is active.
Amid cancellations of one public event after another, on March 13, the state of Utah announced that school would be cancelled for the next two weeks. Officials will then reevaluate whether to continue the suspension or not.
Also Friday afternoon, Idaho announced its fist identified case of the corona virus. A 50-year-old woman in Boise who had attended a conference in New York two weeks ago is exhibiting minor symptoms.
Locally, Preston School District and the West Side School District have yet to make a determination as to whether any modifications will be made to the school schedule or not.
During the last week, students at Preston Junior High were asked to use hand sanitizer as they enter each classroom. High school students were urged to use good sanitation practices.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has opened an information hotline for concerns about COVID-19.
“This hotline is open to healthcare professionals, community leaders, and residents who have questions about COVID-19,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH Executive Director. “We want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can take steps to protect their family from getting sick.”
The hotline activated at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 13, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (208)234-5875. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is also actively updating information siphidaho.org
More information from the state is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
“We understand that correct information is crucial when protecting your family,” said Tracy McCulloch, Community Health Director. “For now, the best thing you can do is to follow the same precautions we recommend every winter during cold and flu season.”
Those precautions include:
· Wash your hands well and often.
· Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the crook of your elbow instead of your hand.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
· Stay home when you are sick.
If anyone is concerned that they have COVID-19 they should call their healthcare provider and ask for guidance. They should only visit a hospital emergency room if they are having a health emergency.
Older residents, who are most susceptible to the ravages of the corona virus, would benefit from the concern of neighbors and family members.