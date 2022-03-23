“I thought it was a great community event. It’s important to know what your priorities are in life,” said Ross Lundquist, of Preston, Idaho.
“This event was an opportunity of mutual interest in hunting. I appreciate his experiences with hunting that he wove into a gospel message with his talk,” said Nolan Hargis, of Logan, who learned about the event from his pastor at the Gospel Peace Church in Logan, Utah.
“My biggest takeaway was that we need to know what the truth of God is so that we will less likely be decoyed (deceived) by sin. We can be tempted by the lust of the yes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life. When we focus on God and His truth, we are better prepared to recognize the decoys (deceit) of this world,” said Mindy Mathis, of Preston, Idaho.
Three Cache Valley residents commented about a first-time event the “Wild Game Dinner” for the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston, Idaho, arranged by Pastor James Mitchell, held on Saturday, March 5. “The event was a combination of a unique and unifying way to touch lives to celebrate the Gospel and hunting to a group of people who have something in common,” outlined Pastor Mitchell.
Grace Fellowship partners with and has been helped and encouraged by the Baptist Church Planters Mission Agency in Ohio. Jon Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters from Oberlin, Ohio, was the guest speaker at the event. He delivered a message about his personal hunting-related stories with some spiritual applications.
At the beginning of his presentation, Jenks let the congregation know “I am not a professional hunter. At 25 years old, I began working with dogs. God made incredible creatures. I learned from my dogs. They smell things we can’t,” said Jenks.
Years ago, after Jenks attended Cedarville University majoring in pre-seminary, he attended seminary at Baptist Bible Seminary in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, then married Jeniffer Shade, who he met at Cedarville. After graduation, they settled in Wisconsin where he became Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church. That’s also where the hunting and fishing began for Jenks because he said “The whole community is built around the outdoors.”
Jenks’ presentation on Saturday began with a slide show of ducks swimming in a pond. He asked the youth about the photo. “Are they ducks or are they decoys?” Then he showed a similar slide side-by-side and it was difficult for the viewers to tell which were the live ducks and which were the decoys.
Then he asked “What is a decoy?” followed by his giving the answer. “A decoy is designed to attract. It’s a lure to entice,” he defined. “Ask yourself, am I being a decoy or are people deceiving you? Deception doesn’t take much by somebody.”
Jenks emphasized “Don’t be decoyed. Do you know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived.”
Quoting a scripture from the Bible in John 8:44 Jenks read: You are of your father, the devil and your will is to do your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in the truth. Because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies. “Satan’s aim is to destroy,” said Jenks. “All of us
start out in his kingdom. We are born in that world. Remember Eve said ‘The serpent deceived me and I ate.’”
Teaching people about the outdoors and how to hunt Jenks said he especially feels it is a time to spend with family. Jenks stressed “Christ is the agenda of my life. Christ combined in our hunting is a time and place where we can train boys and men to be leaders. When hunting, I personally learned and now teach that you need more than decoys, you need a hunter, a good dog, a gun and shells, and you need to aim, stay still, be patient and wait,” Jenks outlined. “Sometimes people forget to load their gun or have the safety on it and miss their best shot because of it. It’s the same with life.”
Get to know God’s creatures he admonished. “We are made in the image of God,” Jenks added. “You can also be decoyed by others from what Jesus has done for you. It’s not a hardship to believe in Jesus. Don’t be decoyed from God’s gift. Don’t be distracted.”
Jenks concluded “God being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which He loves you, even when we were dead in our many trespasses, made us alive together with Christ. By grace you have been saved and raised us up with them and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus so that in the coming ages He might show the unmeasureable riches of His grace and kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. We are fortunate to have Jesus Christ as our Savior.”
He offered the closing prayer.
Pastor of the Gospel Peace Church in Logan, Utah, Jared Mitchell, who attended the event bringing members of his congregation with him offered: “I thought it was a really fun time tonight. Jon Jenks gave an amazing message of engaging truth that everyone will face in their life.”
April Lopez, of Preston, Idaho, shared what she learned from Jenks’ message: “I was reminded not to be distracted by worldly things like social media, television, movies, music and to be careful what you do. Always be in prayer and meditation every day. Open up to God’s Word in the Bible. Don’t steer away from God. Satan wants to keep you distracted and away from God and the Word. We’re all sinners. We need to be around Christ-like people. You’re not alone. Jesus is our salvation. He is our Savior.”
Janice Mitchell, Pastor Jim Mitchell’s wife, coordinated the making of the unusual and creative food dishes that were provided by members of the congregation as well as people in the community. “There are at least 18 families in our area who are hunters and served their favorite recipes. For instance, one man went to Florida recently and brought back the alligator meat,” said Pastor Mitchell. “It was a unified effort to put this meal together. I also hunted deer in Colorado and my wife and I provided one of the venison dishes.”
There were over 90 adults and children who dished up the diversified meal of elk comprised of roast, chili, liver and onions, meatloaf, Cajon elk sausage; Catfish Bites; Alligator Jambalaya; venison roast, Sliders, Stroganov, tenderloin, meatloaf, baked beans with elk; venison meatballs with wild brown rice, the recipe named Porcupine Meatballs; moose Tater Tots; Duck: Marsala, breasts, meatloaf; smoked macaroni and cheese, Dutch Oven potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, vegetable tray with sauce, rolls, soft drinks, water, cake and cookies.
“What a fabulous meal!” commented Cathy Bienert, of Riverdale. Idaho. “I also appreciated the sharing from the speaker. I learned that hunting decoys are like the things in life that distract us from the truth and lead us astray. The door prizes were a fun part of the evening, too. Almost everyone got a prize!”
Prizes via a drawing were given throughout the evening. “We’d like to thank the gift donors for the door prizes,” said Pastor Mitchell. They were: Bomgaars, Buffalo Wild Wings, C-A-L Ranch, Elk Country Lodge, Eye Care For You, Lazy One Outlet, Ace Hardware, Bear River Hot Springs, Lower Foods Outlet, National El Refuge Sleigh Rides, Papa Jay’s Smokehouse, Pepperidge Farm, True Value Hardware, Walmart, and IFA Country Store.
Decorations on the tables were a variety of brightly painted wooden duck decoys and horns. Mounts of deer, elk, moose, and a bear skin rug hung on the walls of the church, provided by Guy and Cindy Wright.