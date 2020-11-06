Area residents are encouraged to participate in the 2020 Festival of Lights by decorating their homes, said Julie Johnson, committee member for the festival. The deadline to enter is Nov 14. Interested persons may enter online at Festival of Lights.
Entry forms may also be picked up at the Preston City Offices, 70 West Oneida, Preston.
Each entry will be added to the community map, which will be available in The Citizen and on the Festival of Lights website.
Homes will be judged Dec. 1-16, and winners announced Dec. 18. Prizes will be awarded to winners of first, second and third places. Photos of the winning homes will be published in The Preston Citizen.