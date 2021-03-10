The first item on the Weston City Council agenda was the new fire hydrants. The city has plans to install four as there is enough in the budget to accommodate them and they are in dire need of replacement. They will also be ordering 12 more to be installed as there is money in place to accommodate them, this is so that the city doesn’t have to store them.
There was a water fee resolution brought before the council. The resolution doesn’t change the water rate but will compile all the current water fees into a single list. The issue was tabled until the codification of the city ordinances is completed.
The city tennis courts could be getting a makeover. Camille Larsen has requested that they be re-painted as Pickleball Courts. After a brief discussion as to what Pickleball even was, the council decided to examine the current state of the area and determine if it needs a new coat of sealant or a new slab of concrete. Depending on their decision they could contact the Weston Wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to recruit the aid of their young men for the project.
The Weston City Council then had some homework to do. To aid in streamlining future buildings into existence the council examined a form used by the Dayton City Council. The form in question is basically a checklist of who has looked at building plans and signed off on them. After reviewing the form they decided to remove several things they felt were not relevant in Weston. Among these changes is that people building in Weston will no longer need to receive approval from the county and school district for their building plans.
The final issue of the evening was centered on the need for a new truck. There exist two options: get a new pickup to do double-duty as both maintenance truck and snowplow, or get a dedicated snowplow truck. At present, the city may be able to get a used snow plow truck with dumping bed and salt spreader for around $15,000. Many on the council are leaning toward option two saying it will be an excellent long-term investment. Councilman Scott Vasholtz cited the city of Cornish saying that their snowplow is “older than I am” and still runs great. This was attributed to the fact that for eight to 10 months of the year it sits unused, unlike a pickup that would be used year-round.