Preston High School (PHS) chose new student leaders for its FFA chapter last week. Leadership for the FFA’s Southeast Idaho District was chosen a couple days later. Following are the new leaders:
At the district level, Taran Seamons, of PHS, is president, Randee Weeks, of WSHS, is vice-president. Courtney Wells of Bear Lake High is the secretary. Mikeeli Townsend of Marsh Valley High is the treasurer. Kodie Heyder of Malad High is the reporter. Reed Gappmayer of Grace High is the sentinel.
At Preston High Justis Crossley is the president, Tanner Sharp is the vice-president, Steven Roberts is the secretary, Jessyka Harris is the treasurer, Torrey Benoit is the reporter, Aspen Lindhardt is the sentinel, Matthew Jensen is the parliamentarian, Caitlyn Seamons is the historian, Kaylie Greene is the recruitment chair, Melanie Carter is the public relations chair and Adam Yeates and Paytton Alder are service co-chairs.
Officer candidates were interviewed prior to the pandemic shut down.
“FFA members like everyone lost out on many opportunities, from our state leadership conference to our state competitions. We are waiting for the governor to allows to hold our FFA banquet and will do so sometime this summer,” said PHS FFA advisor, Larin Crossley.
District advisor Mitch Bowles said he is pleased with the youth who will serve in the upcoming year. “I am excited to help these young people lead their district and serve the needs of our FFA members. It is great to see these kids from different schools band together and work with one another.”
Bowles, a 2011 graduate from West Side High School, served as the Southeastern District Treasurer in 2009-2010 and Southeastern District Vice President from 2010-2011.