The breakfast has become an annual tradition for Preston FFA during FFA Week.
“It provides an opportunity for the FFA members to show their appreciation to all those that support and promote the chapter throughout the year. Students look forward to the event each year and are excited to put it on. We are fortunate to belong to a great school district and community,” said chapter advisor Larin Crossley.
Awards received by the chapter in the last year include fourth place in the Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE, second place in State Agricultural Sales first place in the State Land and Soil Evaluation (team: Taran Seamons, Taeg Christensen, Jenna Crossley and Jordand nada Emily Sorensen), first place in the Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management CDE (team: Hayden Atkinson, Justis Crossley, Steven Roberts and Adam Yeates), and a Star award in Ag placement at state.