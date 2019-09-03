Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played their final week of league play. In the optional games, Brandon Harris and Bill Nash won two skins each. Brandon Harris and Larry Stokes tied for low net with matching 31's. Brandon Harris finished first gross with a 33 and Joe Greene was second with a 36. This marked the end of the regular season. Loyd Field and Brandon Harris won the last third of the season with a 5-week total of 233.5. Bill Nash and Joe Greene finished second with a 236.4 total. Larry Stokes team finished third with a 236.8 total. Doug Roper and T. Kent Palmer finished fourth with a total of 246.4. This week the teams of Loyd Field/Brandon Harris, Eric Hunn/Mike Read, and Doug Roper/T. Kent Palmer will playoff for the championship.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Chicago Tournament last week. In The First Flight, Donna Cunningham finished first with 5 points. Gerald Smith, Mo Loveday, and Sawyer Jensen tied for second with 4 points each. in the Second Flight, Dean Blaisdell finished first with 9 points. Kay Swainston was second with 6 points. Corey Welker, Kristall Call, Ron Miller, and Steve Westerberg finished tied for third with 4 points each. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Gerald Smith, Stan Cahoon, Ron Miller, Dave Atkinson, Dean Blaisdell, Kay Swainston, Kristal Call, and Richard Westerberg.