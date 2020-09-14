Preston Golf and Country Club played a Low Gross Low Net tournament last week. In the First Flight gross division, Loyd Field and Jay Grunig tied for first with 35's. In the net division, Nick Anderson finished first with a 31 and Rick Allen was second with a 34.
In the Second Flight gross division, Corey Welker was first with a 40. Shane Spackman was second with a 42 and Max Gregory was second with a 43. In the net division, Don Newbold finished first with a 30. Barney Newton finished second with a 34 and Mark Ipsen was third with a 35. Skins were won by Nick Anderson, Jackson Porter, Richard Westerberg, Shane Spackman, and Corey Welker.