Preston Golf and Country Club held the final round of the Club Championship on Saturday, Oct. 17.
In the Champ Flight, Sawyer Jensen won the championship with rounds of 69 and 67 for a 6-under par 136 total that included a final nine-hole 30. Chad Christensen finished second with an even-par 142 total. In the First Flight, Owen Pearson beat out his father to win the flight with a 77-81=158 total. Vic finished with a 162. In the second flight, Shane Spackman finished first with a 86-93=179 total, with Mark Ipsen finishing second with a 190 total.