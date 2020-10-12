Preston will host Pocatello on Friday with kick off at 7 p.m. for their final conference game. The school’s final in-season game against Snake River will also be at home on Oct. 23. Century and Pocatello battle out the second Great Basin conference game on Oct. 23, to determine placements for state-tournament. In a three-team conference, spots are limited, especially with the COVID threat looming overhead. Each team plays every game as though it could be their last.
Last weekend, the Indians traveled to play Century Diamondbacks for their first conference game. Fans were anxious to see what kind of opposing team was going to show up at the game. The team that lost to the Indians the previous season is one who has kept Preston in their crosshairs ever since.
“We’ve got kind of a Jekyll-and-Hyde complex going on,” Travis Hobson, Century’s head coach, quoted to the Idaho State Journal. “I was worried. I didn’t know which one of my teams was going to show up.”
Everyone found out pretty quick with Century’s 61-24 victory over Preston.
Century scored on the first drive of the game, but Preston answered back with a 15-yard field goal from Owen Pearson. Tait Rawlings moved the ball down the field with two consecutive first downs, but Century’s defense put pressure on the Indians after they picked up a few interceptions and found their groove with long passes that produced touchdowns.
With 30 seconds before halftime, Preston’s defensive player, Rawlings, assisted by Charles Iverson, sacked Century’s quarter back and turned the ball over on downs to Preston. The next drive resulted with two season-ending injuries that took out Indian seniors Dom Smith and Stetson Ostler. The quarter saw a pick six 50-yard interception for the Diamondbacks with only two seconds on the clock.
Preston scored again in the third quarter when Brecker Knapp completed a 73-yard pass to Tyler Lindhardt and a P.A.T. from Owen Pearson.
The Indians saw two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Rawlings completed a 5-yard touchdown pass and Justin Inglet completed a 12-yard pass with two minutes left in the game.
Knapp passed 164 yards and completed 12 of his 26 attempts. Rushing yards were led by Rawlings with 48 yards in the five carries. Iverson collected 37 yards with eight carries, Knapp saw eight yards, and Cole Harris five yards.
Receiving was led by Tyler Lindhardt who collected 91 yards, Harris with 29, Rawlings with 27, Iverson with 22, Hunter Wright with 13, and Justin Inglet with 12 yards.