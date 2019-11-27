Isaiah Finlayson (Smith), son of Mitch and Jessica Smith and Pono Finlayson, signed to play baseball for Blue Mountain Community College on Nov. 14, in the Preston High School gym.
Finlayson (Smith) accepted a 2/3 tuition offer with work grants. He has not yet settled on a major but is interested in computer science, architecture or construction. Finlayson (Smith) will join the team for the 2020 fall semester and couldn’t be happier with the prospect. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Baker for giving this opportunity to be a Timberwolf. I can’t wait to be a Wolf. GO WOLVES!” said Finlayson (Smith).
“I really enjoyed my visit up there,” Finlayson (Smith) said. “I got along with the guys and they were all really helpful. Coach Baker’s style and the way he’s changing their culture was also a really big reason I chose BMCC.”
Isaiah excels in both baseball and football at Preston but baseball is his priority. “This is exciting because it’s a childhood dream. Growing up, baseball was always my sport and true love. Every kid grows up wanting to be a college baseball player and signing made my dream come true. I chose baseball over football because baseball is just my sport. It’s what I’m willing to work for and commit to. It’s something i am very passionate about and know i will be passionate about for a very long time.”
Smith and his cousin share a love for baseball and look forward to continuing their friendly rivaly at the next level. “Me and my cousin Trei are kinda the first true “baseball junkies” in our family,” said Finlayson (Smith). “He’s in his first year at Treasure Valley, which is in Blue Mountains conference so we will be able to bring back the Preston v. Poky cousin rivalry and that’s pretty exciting.”
There are many people Finlayson (Smith) feels have helped him be successful in basball and have earned his admiration. Scott Madsen was right there at the top.”I played on his travel ball team when I was 12 and he really taught me the game. He played in the minor leagues so he’s obviously someone I look up to ... and not only as a baseball player but as a father, and man. Also, Chance Randell and all the dudes I played with on the Blue Sox. I look up to those guys a lot. My high school coach Kenny is someone I look up to tremendously as an example of loving the game and committing yourself to learning and working hard. He’s another one of those guys I look up to as a man and father just as much as in baseball.”
Finlayson (Smith) also noted the importance of his family. “I would first of all like to thank Mom. I wouldn’t be where I am without her, she’s my biggest fan and supporter. i would also like to thank the rest of my family and friends for helping me get to where I am. Thanks to Coach Kenny, Phillips, Howe, Atkinson, Madsen, Thorson and both my dads for being my coaches.”