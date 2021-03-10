Franklin County is in dire need of fire and ambulance volunteers, say local officials. They have combined to create an invitation to the public to consider being part of two organizations that make all the difference to those they help.
The ambulance service needs people to join their team of 32 members — 13 of which covered the majority of almost 700 ambulance calls made in 2020. Fifteen to 20 years ago, the roster of EMTs was as high as 80, said Mark Gilbert, Mark Gilbert, director of the ambulance service in Franklin County. That was a time when the number of ambulance runs was at about 165 per year. But when the economy changed, he said, “a lot of local EMTs had to leave the county to find work,” he said. Another problem they are encountering is local employers not allowing their employees to respond from work, he said.
“With ambulance, we have to be moving, on the road, within about five minutes of a page,” said Gilbert. That quick response is possible because they staff the station 24/7, he said.
“It’s just service for the community,” said Gilbert, but it is one that repeatedly saves local lives. Although there is compensation when on a call-out, the real reward is the “opportunity to help people,” he said. “It’s not a moneymaker; the county really can’t afford it, he said. “For the call volume we have, it would significantly raise the county tax-payer portion of taxes,” if the crew didn’t operate on a volunteer basis.
For 35 years, Gilbert has been involved with the ambulance crew. He started with his father and now participates with his son. He said he first got involved because he wanted to be trained to help his family if anything happened to them. “I thought it would be nice to have the training.”
“It kind of gets into your blood. To be able to come away and know that you’ve helped someone” is probably the biggest reason Gilbert stays involved. “We don’t get a lot of praise or notoriety. It’s just that we can go out and help people,” he said.
The fire department has been seeking volunteers, for over a year, since the city of Franklin requested a fire station to be built there. The city must have trained volunteers before that station will be built, said Matt Gleed, fire marshall. We ran that problem in Dayton. We built that station and it took us quite a few years to man it,” said Gleed.
Ideally, a dozen volunteers in Franklin, as well as eight in Dayton, are needed, states a flyer that is begin distributed throughout the county.
The extensive training volunteers would need to help with these life-saving services will be provided by the respective organization.
“In this community volunteers are important, because the only other option we have is to hire, and that would cost the taxpayers a lot of money,” said fire marshall Matt Gleed. Like the EMTs, firemen are paid for the time they are out on a call. “You won’t get rich but it is a little incentive... The fire district provides all the training, so committed people are needed,” he said.
“It’s a great way to serve your community — to help people out when their back is against the wall. It really is very gratifying,” said Fire Commissioner Dave Kerr, who was an EMT for 41 years, and firefighter for 28 years. The benefits to the volunteer, in addition to the training, is “a lot of esprit de corps — I’ve met some of my best friends through serving,” Kerr said. Like Gilbert, Kerr has found that helping people is “kind of addicting.”
Highlighting the need for these volunteers, these men and other local leaders put their names to the request being sent out county-wide: Preston and West Side school district superintendents Marc Gee and Spencer Barzee, Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar, Preston City Chief of Police Dan McCammon, Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Franklin County Emergency Management Director Warren Wilde.
Finding volunteers “Is extremely important,” particularly with what we went through in 2020,” said Mayor Dan Keller. “Our ambulance crew was strained to the hilt. It turned into a 24/7 job for a time... We really need to shore up the pool of people available to shore up our EMTs and firefighters.”
Keller also noted that the state of Idaho allows for people age 16 and older to help with ambulance crew and age 18 to help on the fire crew. “It’s a great opportunity to earn valuable experience,” Keller said. Superintendents Marc Gee and Spencer Barzee say having a robust program available to students studying medical careers through SEITec is a bonus for both the community and the students. Not only do students have a place to apply what they have certified to do, but the community can benefit from a pool of potential volunteers. “The programs in the schools are certainly designed to met the needs,” said Gee.