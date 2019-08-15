Franklin County and 11 other agencies are in Treasureton to contain a fire that has already burned over 200 acres.
The blaze was called in at about 3:30 and at present has not yet threatened any homes in the area. No evacuations have been issued. The blaze started on private, forested land, and a cause has not yet been determined. Wind pushed it northeast across the tops of the hills, through brush and trees.
In addition to Franklin County, firemen from Caribou County, Cache County, Lewiston, Smithfield, Trenton, Grace, Clarkson and the U.S. Forest Service and BLM have responded to the scene, and are waiting directions to fight the blaze.
Bracken Christensen, who runs a dozer for the fire department when a fire break is needed, was immediately dispatched and is making a firebreak somewhere off of Johnson Road. Two more dozers were dispatched to the scene by the BLM.
A scouting plane covered the area, and then just before 6 p.m., an air tanker began making drops to contain the fire.
The rough, hilly terrain makes this fire difficult for trucks to access.